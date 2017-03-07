Tourist Found Dead In Iceland AirBnB

A young American man was found dead at his Reykjavík AirBnB flat Saturday morning, reports Stundinn.

The man was visiting Iceland with a group of friends to celebrate a birthday. He was discovered dead when he failed to wake up after a tour guide arrived at the apartment to pick up the travellers for a trip.

“[His friends] were all in shock, of course,” said the owner of the apartment. “They called me to let me know what had happened. It was devastating and they told me they’d be catching the next flight home.”

The death will be investigated like any other, Chief Superintendent Grímur Grímsson told Vísir, though the death is not considered suspicious at this time. Cause of death has not yet been established.