Police To Close Birna Case In Coming Weeks

The Police aim to close their investigation into the death of Birna Brjánsdóttir in the coming weeks, reports RÚV.

“We’re rowing with the use of all our oars in order to get this done before mid-March,” said Inspector Einar Guðberg Jónsson.

Einar told the press that they are currently awaiting results from a number of biological samples sent to Sweden for testing and will not be able to close the case before those results have arrived. The police expect the results this week but could not confirm the exact date.

Once the investigation is closed the evidence will be turned over to the District Prosecutor’s office who will decide how to move forward with the prosecution of the case.

The crew member of the Polar Nanoq trawler arrested in suspicion of this crime has been in custody for roughly seven weeks and is currently located in Hólmsheiði Prison.

Up until last week the suspect was held in protective custody and though he admits to a separate crime of attempting to smuggle roughly 20 kilos of hashish to Greenland he denies any part in Birna’s murder.

Detective Superintendent, Jón H.B Snorrason, however, has confirmed that biological samples from the investigation have linked the suspect to the crime.