UTL In Its Current Form “Should Be Discontinued”, New Report Concludes

Even workers within refugee services want to change the system, and there is a tremendous difference between how “quota refugees” and asylum seekers are treated. As such, the Directorate of Immigration (UTL) in its current form should be discontinued, a new report from the Institute of International Affairs Centre for Small State Studies at the University of Iceland concludes. RÚV was first to report on the matter.

The report, which was conducted for the Ministry of Welfare and the Ministry of the Interior (which oversees UTL), saw a great deal of discrepancy between how “quota refugees” (i.e., refugees selected from camps abroad by the Icelandic government) and those who come to Iceland seeking asylum are treated. However, the report notes that there was a “poor response rate”, the reason for which the report notes was that “refugees were wary of responding to the survey out of fear that their answers could be passed on to other parties or used against them. These results should only be viewed as a clue to the reality of the situation and must not be used to generalise about the refugee population as a whole.”

That said, amongst their findings were the following:

• Asked what services they had received

after being granted an Icelandic residence

permit, 88% of quota refugees mentioned

accommodation, compared to just 32%

of those came on their own initiative, a

significant difference. • There was also a significant difference

regarding whether respondents had received

assistance from a support family assigned by

the Red Cross; 88% of quota refugees had

been assigned a support family, compared

to 18% of those who came on their own

initiative. • The questions on trust in the various institutions

involved in refugee matters revealed

that the majority of respondents were not

aware of the Multicultural and Information

Centre. Of the institutions included in the

questions, the Red Cross was the most

trusted, with 67% of respondents having

high or very high levels of trust in it. Around

50% had high or very high levels of trust

in the Directorate of Immigration and the

Police. Just over 30% had high or very high

levels of trust in Social Services. … • Questions about refugees’ experience of

prejudice revealed that the primary contexts

for prejudice and discrimination were hiring

(46%), at work (47%), in education (43%)

and in public (43%). • Despite this, 73% of respondents reported

that they were somewhat or very happy and

the majority of respondents, 83%, said that

Iceland was the place they most wanted to

live.

In addition, the report spoke with eight people who “work in the day-to-day integration of refugees”. These workers also pointed out the discrepancy of treatment between refugees and asylum seekers, and also noted that there needed to be a long-term strategy for integration within the system itself. This included being able get adequate housing, find work, and learn the Icelandic language – all things that refugees and asylum seekers expressed a desire to do.

As such, the report concludes, the current division of responsibilities between different Icelandic authorities necessitates sweeping changes.

“The proposals presented here assume that the Directorate of Immigration in its current form would be discontinued,” the report states. “It was suggested that the collaborative framework should be reorganised, assuming the involvement of a few ministries, state institutions and municipalities, as well as services provided by organisations. The leading institutions would be the Ministry of Welfare and the Ministry of the Interior, in an organised collaborative framework that has been termed ‘joined up government’. With this collaboration between key ministries, a single institution would be formed responsible for providing information, processing applications and organising and coordinating all services for foreigners, immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees in one place, i.e. a ‘one-stop shop’.”

