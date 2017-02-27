“Pizzagate” Had No Effect On Support For President

Published February 27, 2017

Despite making some controversial statements about his distaste for pineapples on pizza, which inexplicably attracted worldwide attention, trust in the office of the presidency has increased, according to the latest Gallup poll. Kvennablaðið was first to report on the matter.

According to the results of the poll, which measured the public’s levels of trust in different institutions, the Icelandic Coast Guard is once again the most trusted institution in the country, at 92% and unchanged from last year’s poll on the same subject. The police saw an 11% increase in trust, and are now at 85%.

Coming in third, and with the greatest increase in support between polls, was the President of Iceland, who went up by 26% to 83% today. This is despite global reporting on President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson making a quip that he would ban pineapples on pizza if he could. The remarks sparked howls of outrage from around the world, prompting even the Canadian inventor of “Hawaiian pizza” to defend the topping.

For the record, the President has since amended his remarks, stating emphatically that “I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don´t like. I would not want to live in such a country.”

