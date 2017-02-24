Flights Between Kelfavík And Akureyri Begins Today, Immediately Canceled Due To Weather

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 24, 2017

Domestic airline service Air Iceland announced that the long-awaited direct flights between Keflavík and Akureyri began today. However, today’s high winds have canceled all scheduled flights.

The statement announces that these flights will be run all year round; six times a week in the winter, and twice a week in the summer. It is hoped that these flights will not only give North Icelanders direct connections to ongoing flights out of the country, but also give tourists visiting Iceland direct access to the countryside. These flights are, however, only for those passengers on the way to or from connecting flights in Keflavík.

While the flight path has been long anticipated, the opening day could not have come at a worse time. The stormy weather predicted yesterday has touched down in Iceland, and winds are so strong that all domestic flights have been canceled at the time of this writing.

Do not despair, though. The weather is expected to clear up later tonight, and all domestic flights – including this one – will resume shortly.

