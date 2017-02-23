Second Round Of Airwaves Artists Announced

The organisers of Iceland Airwaves have just released another batch of artists to be performing at this November’s music festival.

According to the statement, the following acts will be performing at Airwaves this year, which is scheduled to be held from November 1 – 5:

aYia

Billy Bragg (UK)

Childhood (UK)

Cyber

Fleet Foxes (US)

Hildur

Hórmónar

Alexander Jarl

JFDR

KÁ-AKÁ

Lido Pimienta (CF)

Lonely Parade (CA)

Mammút

Shame (UK)

Sturla Atlas

Tófa

This is the second such announcement made this month, with the previous one posted at the start of February.

Further, “early bird” tickets are now on sale, along with a slew of international packages.

Akureyri, in north Iceland, will be playing a larger role in this year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival. The tentative plans are to assign two or three venues to the festival, with some 20 to 26 bands – foreign and Icelandic alike – taking to stages there.

For those who like to plan their festivals nearly a year in advance, now is the perfect time to buy your tickets.