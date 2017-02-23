Second Round Of Airwaves Artists Announced

Second Round Of Airwaves Artists Announced

Published February 23, 2017

The organisers of Iceland Airwaves have just released another batch of artists to be performing at this November’s music festival.

According to the statement, the following acts will be performing at Airwaves this year, which is scheduled to be held from November 1 – 5:

aYia
Billy Bragg (UK)
Childhood (UK)
Cyber
Fleet Foxes (US)
Hildur
Hórmónar
Alexander Jarl
JFDR
KÁ-AKÁ
Lido Pimienta (CF)
Lonely Parade (CA)
Mammút
Shame (UK)
Sturla Atlas
Tófa

This is the second such announcement made this month, with the previous one posted at the start of February.

Further, “early bird” tickets are now on sale, along with a slew of international packages.

Akureyri, in north Iceland, will be playing a larger role in this year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival. The tentative plans are to assign two or three venues to the festival, with some 20 to 26 bands – foreign and Icelandic alike – taking to stages there.

For those who like to plan their festivals nearly a year in advance, now is the perfect time to buy your tickets.

