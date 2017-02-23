New Bill Would Lower Voting Age To 16 For Municipal Elections

New Bill Would Lower Voting Age To 16 For Municipal Elections

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
SEPPO SAMULI

Published February 23, 2017

A new bill, supported by MPs from every party except the Progressive Party, would if passed into law lower the voting age from 18 to 16 for municipal elections.

The bill in question, led by Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir, would go into effect for the 2018 municipal elections if it is passed this year. It stipulates that the voter must be an Icelandic citizen, be 16 years old at the time of the elections, and have their registered address in the municipality in question.

Where foreigners are concerned, the same rules still apply: Nordic nationals with continuous residence in their respective municipality for three years, and other foreigners with continuous residence in their municipality for five years, may still vote in these elections.

The bill points out that this would increase the voting rolls for municipal elections by some 9,000 people, and that lowering the voting age for these elections has been proposed four times before. In fact, the last time the voting age was changed in Iceland was when it was lowered from 20 to 18 for general elections, in 1984.

This idea is not without precedent, either. Scotland and some municipalities in Germany have lowered the voting age to 16, and experienced considerable success with this experiment.

Latest

News
Second Round Of Airwaves Artists Announced

Second Round Of Airwaves Artists Announced

by

The organisers of Iceland Airwaves have just released another batch of artists to be performing at this November’s music festival.

News
No Kind Of Traveling Weather Tomorrow

No Kind Of Traveling Weather Tomorrow

by

Don’t let the sunny skies and still winds in Reykjavík right now fool you: the Icelandic Met Office warns that

News
Psychiatrist Blames Women For Revenge Porn, Internet Ignites

Psychiatrist Blames Women For Revenge Porn, Internet Ignites

by

An elderly, male psychiatrist offered his opinion that women alone are to blame for the existence of revenge porn, and

News
Mývatn Being Slowly Destroyed By Tourism

Mývatn Being Slowly Destroyed By Tourism

by

Hotel owners around Mývatn and the Laxá river area profit from the location, at the expense of the preservation of

News
DILL Becomes First Icelandic Restaurant To Earn Michelin Star

DILL Becomes First Icelandic Restaurant To Earn Michelin Star

by

The restaurant DILL, lauded by Grapevine on numerous occasions, has now earned the distinction of being the first Icelandic restaurant

News
Trump Was Right: Inside The Swedish Dystopia

Trump Was Right: Inside The Swedish Dystopia

by

US President Donald J. Trump recently gave a speech in Melbourne, Florida wherein he alluded to “what’s happening in Sweden

Show Me More!