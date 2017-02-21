Cloth Menstrual Pads Are Popular Again

Cloth Menstrual Pads Are Popular Again

Published February 21, 2017

Multiple-use, cloth menstrual pads are gaining in popularity once again, and one Icelander is making and selling her own.

“We wash our underwear, we wash our dishcloths, we wash all kinds of things,” seamstress Berglind S. Heiðarsdóttir told RÚV. “Why not also this?”

Making one’s own cloth menstrual pads is outlined on numerous sites, and Berglind has taken it upon herself to make and sell her own, under the brand name Lauf. She says the pads have gained in popularity not only for financial reasons, but for environmental reasons as well.

“I think there is maybe no other place in the world that uses as much cloth as we do,” she said. “We have clean energy, plenty of good water, and single-use pads are significantly expensive.”

If you are interested in Berglind’s work and buying some of her cloth pads, you can check out her Facebook page to see what’s on offer.

