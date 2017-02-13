But Is It Spring?

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
José Ángel Hernández

Published February 13, 2017

The past “winter” has been exceptionally warm, and now that we are past the halfway point to the equinox, signs are appearing that spring is in the air. We would advise our readers to not be deceived.

What little snow has been on the ground was scoured away by last week’s storms, and indications have been (literally) cropping up that spring is upon us.

As always, science supersedes subjective perception.

The Icelandic Met Office forecasts decidedly balmy temperatures for most of the week. However, by the time we get to Friday, all but the southeast coast will once again be plunged into at or below freezing temperatures. In fact, there is a severe gale warning in effect for northwest Iceland, lasting until the evening.

That being the case, readers are advised to not pack up their heavy winter jackets just yet: the spring equinox is not until March 20, after all, and even then there is no promise that this will mean warmer temperatures for the duration of the season.

