Left-Greens Now Largest Party In The Country

Left-Greens Now Largest Party In The Country

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Gabrielle Motola

Published February 10, 2017

The Left-Greens have risen past the Independence Party in a new poll from Market and Media Research (MMR), and the other two parties in the ruling coalition are now the smallest parties in parliament.

According to the results, the Left-Greens are now at 27%, up from 24.3% in the previous poll. At the same time, the Independence Party, long the largest party in the country, went from 26.1% to 23.8%.

Where other parties are concerned, Pirate Party support remains relatively unchanged between polls, at 13.6%; the Progressive Party saw a drop in support, from 10.9% to 9.7%; and the Social Democrats rose slightly, from 6.4% to 7.8%.

The other two parties who share the ruling coalition with the Independence Party – the Reform Party and Bright Future – saw a drop in support, from 6.9% to 5.6% and 6.3% to 5.3%, respectively.

As such, the combined support for the opposition (58.1%) is now significantly greater than support for the ruling coalition (34.7%).

Latest

News
Consumer Association Takes Issue With iPhone Ad

Consumer Association Takes Issue With iPhone Ad

by

The Consumer Agency has officially banned an Apple products retailer from using an advertisement featuring the animated work of Hugleikur

News
Lightning Seen In Reykjavík Actually Touched Down In Westman Islands – VIDEO

Lightning Seen In Reykjavík Actually Touched Down In Westman Islands – VIDEO

by

Readers across the greater capital area reported seeing a flash of lightning during yesterday’s storms, but the lightning itself actually

News
Parliamentary Opposition Submits Proposal Condemning Trump

Parliamentary Opposition Submits Proposal Condemning Trump

by

Members of parliament from the Social Democrats, the Left-Greens and the Pirates have submitted a parliamentary proposal calling upon the

News
Storms Rock Iceland, Replete With Rare Thunder And Lightning – VIDEO

Storms Rock Iceland, Replete With Rare Thunder And Lightning – VIDEO

by

Just moments ago, thunder and lightning struck in Reykjavík – a very uncommon weather phenomenon in the midst of high

News
Icelanders To Gather In Solidarity With Refugees

Icelanders To Gather In Solidarity With Refugees

by

Tomorrow, Icelanders will gather in front of parliament to bring a singular message to their government: we want more refugees

News
City Swimming Pool Offers “Free Soup”

City Swimming Pool Offers “Free Soup”

by

An alert reader brought to Grapevine’s attention yet another reason why spellcheck is not enough. A new sign displaying the

Show Me More!