Lightning Seen In Reykjavík Actually Touched Down In Westman Islands – VIDEO

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Andri Hugo Runólfsson

Published February 9, 2017

Readers across the greater capital area reported seeing a flash of lightning during yesterday’s storms, but the lightning itself actually touched down in the Westman Islands, some 140 kilometres away – and one Icelander was there to record it.

As reported, storms pummeled Iceland yesterday morning, bringing with it high winds, rain, and the decidedly rare phenomenon of thunder and lightning. Andri Hugo Runólfsson, who lives in the Westman Islands, captured this extraordinary video of lightning striking the archipelago.


(Video: Andri Hugo Runólfsson)

As lightning and thunder require the clashing of warm and cold air, it is not a common phenomenon in Iceland. When it does happen, it makes headlines.

Here, for example, is a video of lightning striking an airplane last October:

Going further back, here is a video of lightning touching down in Garðabær in 2011:

