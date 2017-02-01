First Round Of Artists Announced For Iceland Airwaves

Published February 1, 2017
Barely three months after last year’s Airwaves concluded, organisers have issued a statement announcing the first round of acts for Airwaves 2017. As reported, venues have also expanded to the northern town of Akureyri.
According to the statement, the following acts will be performing at Airwaves this year, which is scheduled to be held from November 1 – 5:
Arab Strap
Ásgeir
Auður
Be Charlotte
Soffía Björg
Benjamin Clementine
Emmsjé Gauti
GKR
Glowie
Gurr
Hatari
Hugar
Daniel OG
Kelly Lee Owens
RuGl
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist
Xylouris White
Further, “early bird” tickets are now on sale, along with a slew of international packages.
Akureyri, in north Iceland, will be playing a larger role in this year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival. The tentative plans are to assign two or three venues to the festival, with some 20 to 26 bands – foreign and Icelandic alike – taking to stages there.
For those who like to plan their festivals nearly a year in advance, now is the perfect time to buy your tickets.