“Greater Than Usual” Chance Of Katla Eruption

Recent activity at the site of the volcano now indicates a greater chance that it will erupt, but for now there is no reason to panic.

MBL reports that a meeting of the science council of the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management held around noon today came to the conclusion that Katla is now closer to erupting than it has been in years. This meeting included representatives of Civil Protection, regional police forces, and geologists from the University of Iceland.

Amongst these indications have been an unusual amount of large tremors at and around Katla since last August. Three quakes measuring greater than 4 on the Richter scale, and several over 3, have been measured at the volcano over this period of time.

Most recently, a quake measuring 4.3 was recorded at the volcano midday yesterday. In fact, some 370 quakes were recorded at Katla from January 16 and January 22 alone.

All this said, there is as yet no cause for great concern, but Grapevine will keep readers posted on any and all developments as they arise.

