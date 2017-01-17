Search For Missing Woman Yields Disturbing Clues

Surveillance footage recovered from Laugavegur on the night Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir disappeared, in addition to police finding what might be her boots near Hafnarfjörður harbour, have still not brought authorities any closer to finding her.

As reported, police have been engaged in an extensive search for Birna, who was last seen early Saturday morning in downtown Reykjavík. Capital area police have now released surveillance camera footage which shows her walking east on Laugavegur at about 5:25 Saturday morning. After scanning footage from several cameras along Laugavegur, it appears as though Birna walked no further than Laugavegur 31.

Her phone continued to produce a signal until at about 5:50 in Hafnarfjörður, near the area of the fire station. Given the distance covered in this short amount of time, it is possible she went to Hafnarfjörður by car, and police are looking for the driver of a red Kia Rio spotted traveling went on Laugavegur at about the same time and place that Birna disappeared.

Rescue workers and police extended their search to Hafnarfjörður last night. RÚV reports that two black Dr. Martens boots – the same kind Birna was wearing on the night she disappeared – were found near the harbour. However, there is as yet no definitive proof that these are Birna’s boots, and police say they are working “full power” to get to the bottom of this. Their search will continue with first daylight.

Birna is 20 years old, 170cm tall and weighs about 70 kilos, with red hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a light-grey sweater, a black fleece hoodie and black Dr. Marten boots. If you have seen Birna, or have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, police implore you to call 444-1109 immediately.