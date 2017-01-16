Tourist Information Centre Opens in City Hall

Tourist Information Centre Opens in City Hall

Published January 16, 2017

The Reykjavík Tourist Information Centre has opened at City Hall today, moving from its previous location at Aðalstræti 2.

In a statement to the press, city officials point out that some 475,000 tourists visited the Information Centre last year, marking a 28% increase from the year before. It is believed that the new location will prove a boon to the area.

“I am truly pleased to open the Tourist Information Centre in City Hall, which is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city and one of the places that tourists visit during their stay,” Áshildur Bragadóttir, director of Visit Reykjavík, said in the statement. “This beautiful building is in the heart of central Reykjavík, and the new location of the Information Centre is sure to be an added stimulus to the surrounding area. There are exciting times ahead in tourism and I am looking forward to addressing them in collaboration with the company Guide to Iceland.”

Reykjavík City Hall is located next to Tjörnin pond in downtown Reykjavík, and the Tourist Information Centre is open from 8:00 to 20:00, every day except Christmas Day.

“The Information Centre provides impartial, reliable information,” the statement adds in part. “In addition, the priority in bookings and sales is to managing distribution of tourists, their safety during their travels in Iceland and responsible tourism. There is also an emphasis on promoting culture and arts to tourists, and their access to events is facilitated through a centralised ticket sales system.”

