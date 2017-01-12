Game Of Thrones Team Back In Iceland

The Game Of Thrones crew is back in Iceland again, and parts of Season 7 will be filmed here. Bear in mind that the rest of this article may contain spoilers.

The Independent reports that Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, was amongst those spotted in Iceland.

yo what a memory 😩😩😩 im so jealous lmao pic.twitter.com/Ar4apyKEkS — nat (@_natorious) January 10, 2017

“So what does Kit Harington in Iceland mean for the show?,” The Independent writes. “According to Watchers on the Wall, Jon Snow and a band of other Westeros residents who are smart enough to realise where the real threat to the Seven Kingdoms lies, will journey beyond the wall in s7.”

Game Of Thrones has brought much magic and adventure to Iceland over the years, whether it be dragons destroying goats, or Iceland’s own Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson playing “The Mountain”.

Season 7 of Game Of Thrones is expected to begin airing in early summer of this year.