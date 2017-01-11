Seamen Strike Continues, New Minister Says Strikebreaking Law “Out Of The Question”

Seamen Strike Continues, New Minister Says Strikebreaking Law “Out Of The Question”

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 11, 2017

While one of the main organisers of a demonstration of seamen has vowed that they will remain on strike, even if parliament passes a law compelling them to go back to work, Iceland’s new Minister of Fisheries has said that such a piece of legislation is “out of the question”.

“If they pass a law on the strike, seamen will not return to their ships,” Þórólf­ur Júlí­an Dags­son told MBL. “We are putting it forward that if they put a law on us, we will not go back out to sea. It’s just really simple.”

As reported, the vast majority of unionised seamen voted in favour of going on strike last October. The length of the strike is indefinite, putting the onus on collective bargaining or state arbitration to resolve the matter.

However, a new government is now in place, and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir told Vísir that introducing a law compelling the seamen to go back to work is not in the cards.

“It is, to my mind, out of the question,” she told reporters. “This is a matter between seamen and fishing companies, and it’s up to them to resolve this. … It’s up to the involved parties, first and foremost, and legislation should not get involved in labour disputes.”

One of the more contentious parts of the labour dispute is the fact that management of Iceland’s major fisheries intend to offset added government fees by taking the needed funds directly from catch values. This essentially moves money away from the seamen and into the hands of management, to help cover costs that they need to pay for.

Fishing accounts for about 8% of Iceland’s GDP, and is one of the pillars of the economy. As such, management only has about three weeks to offer seamen a satisfactory contract before the strike begins.

Latest

News
17-Year-Old Asylum Seeker Imprisoned, Despite Int’l Law And Child Protective Services

17-Year-Old Asylum Seeker Imprisoned, Despite Int’l Law And Child Protective Services

by

A 17-year-old asylum seeker was arrested upon arrival in Iceland for carrying a false passport – despite international law forbidding

News
2016: The Year In News

2016: The Year In News

by

We all had a nice year, right? Even though there are plenty of people happy to see this year come

News
Meet Iceland’s New Government

Meet Iceland’s New Government

by

The joint platform and the ministers for Iceland’s new right-wing government have been announced. Nothing indicates the country is now

News
The Shape Of Things: Icelandic Design In 2016

The Shape Of Things: Icelandic Design In 2016

by

Even in Iceland, design is not an island. There is an inherent function associated with “design” that allows it to

News
Iceland’s New Right-Wing Government To Be Announced Tomorrow

Iceland’s New Right-Wing Government To Be Announced Tomorrow

by

Iceland’s new government will be comprised of the Independence Party, the Reform Party, and Bright Future. Independence Party chairperson Bjarni

News
Dispute Over Snowmobile Tour Mishap

Dispute Over Snowmobile Tour Mishap

by

A snowmobile tour that resulted in an Australian couple getting lost and requiring a lengthy search has been the focus

Show Me More!