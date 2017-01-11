17-Year-Old Asylum Seeker Imprisoned, Despite Int’l Law And Child Protective Services

17-Year-Old Asylum Seeker Imprisoned, Despite Int’l Law And Child Protective Services

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Rutepwiki/Wikimedia Commons

Published January 11, 2017

A 17-year-old asylum seeker was arrested upon arrival in Iceland for carrying a false passport – despite international law forbidding this practice. In addition, Child Protective Services was never notified of his incarceration, as Icelandic law requires, and jailing children with adults also violates international law.

Vísir reports that the boy in question was jailed at the Litla Hraun prison for a whole week. During this time, Child Protective Services was never informed of his incarceration. Heiða Björg Pálsdóttir, a lawyer for Child Protective Services, told reporters that they are taking the case very seriously.

“We’ve been gathering information from the authorities who are involved in this case, and will continue to do so,” she said. “We still haven’t gotten all the explanations. We need to get to the bottom of this. If it comes to light that a mistake was made, as it appears to have been, then we need to sit down with the relevant authorities and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

By Icelandic law, any asylum seekers under the age of 18 who arrive without an accompanying adult fall under the care of Child Protective Services, under whose care the boy now is.

Further, it should be noted that arresting asylum seekers for arriving with a false passport not only violates international law; it has also been condemned by Director of the Icelandic Prison Service Páll Winkel as “completely futile”.

Latest

News
Seamen Strike Continues, New Minister Says Strikebreaking Law “Out Of The Question”

Seamen Strike Continues, New Minister Says Strikebreaking Law “Out Of The Question”

by

While one of the main organisers of a demonstration of seamen has vowed that they will remain on strike, even

News
2016: The Year In News

2016: The Year In News

by

We all had a nice year, right? Even though there are plenty of people happy to see this year come

News
Meet Iceland’s New Government

Meet Iceland’s New Government

by

The joint platform and the ministers for Iceland’s new right-wing government have been announced. Nothing indicates the country is now

News
The Shape Of Things: Icelandic Design In 2016

The Shape Of Things: Icelandic Design In 2016

by

Even in Iceland, design is not an island. There is an inherent function associated with “design” that allows it to

News
Iceland’s New Right-Wing Government To Be Announced Tomorrow

Iceland’s New Right-Wing Government To Be Announced Tomorrow

by

Iceland’s new government will be comprised of the Independence Party, the Reform Party, and Bright Future. Independence Party chairperson Bjarni

News
Dispute Over Snowmobile Tour Mishap

Dispute Over Snowmobile Tour Mishap

by

A snowmobile tour that resulted in an Australian couple getting lost and requiring a lengthy search has been the focus

Show Me More!