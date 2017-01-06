Great Weather For A Bonfire!

Great Weather For A Bonfire!

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Larissa Kyzer

Published January 6, 2017

If you were hoping to celebrate Twelfth Night by attending a bonfire, the weather gods are on your side.

Today is Þrettándinn, known as Twelfth Night to the English-speaking world, and in Iceland this means attending a giant roaring bonfire somewhere in your area. Vísir reports that the skies are forecast to be cooperative with the festivities, with light winds and little precipitation, albeit at low temperatures.

Bonfires will be held at three Reykjavík area locations this evening: one at Ægissíða, which starts at 18:30 followed by a fireworks display; one in Grafarvogur, at Gufunesbæ at 18:00; and one in Grafarholt, at the Guðríðarkirkja church, at 19:00.

There is a rich history behind Þrettándinn that goes back centuries, and numerous superstitions surrounding the day. For example, according to legend, cows are able to speak on this day, and seals take on human form. Even if you do not encounter supernatural phenomena today, you can enjoy bidding farewell to the winter holiday season by staring at a giant fire with strangers.

