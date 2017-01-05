Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Kráki, The Kraken

Monster Of The Month: Kráki, The Kraken

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove

Published January 5, 2017

A fishing boat was sailing north of Iceland when it suddenly heeled, so that it was almost flooded, due to some horrific creature that held on to the gunwale. The part of it that was on board resembled some kind of pincers, but the head and body were outboard. The crew cleft the beast in twain at the gunwale. The part that fell on board was so large that they had to cut it up to get rid of it. They estimated that the whole creature must have been many shiploads.

Source: Sigfús Sigfússon, Íslenzkar þjóðsögur og sagnir V, p. 125.

Duldýrasafnið Arngrimur Sigurdsson

Our Monster of the Month comes from the project Duldýrasafnið (“Hidden Beings Museum”) by Arngrimur Sigurðsson. He takes firsthand accounts of creature sightings, like the one above, from Icelandic historical texts, and creates a painting of each one. An Icelandic book is out now, and an English language book is out no, and available for sale in our web store. Read our interview with the artist here.

See more monsters here.

Latest

Culture
Monster of the Month
Cold Snap Headed For Reykjavík Tomorrow

Cold Snap Headed For Reykjavík Tomorrow

by

Gale force winds will descend upon the country today, and temperatures will drop in the capital area over the weekend.

Culture
Monster of the Month
Iceland Burns Thousands Of Tonnes Of Coal Each Year, Thanks To Heavy Industry

Iceland Burns Thousands Of Tonnes Of Coal Each Year, Thanks To Heavy Industry

by

Iceland burns over 160,000 tonnes of coal yearly, and this will increase to well over 200,000 tonnes of coal over

Culture
Monster of the Month
Quake Recorded Near Katla This Morning

Quake Recorded Near Katla This Morning

by

A tremor measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded just west of the Katla volcano early this morning, RÚV

Culture
Monster of the Month
“HEGELIAN DIALECTIC” Amongst Tags Spray Painted On Akureyri Churches

“HEGELIAN DIALECTIC” Amongst Tags Spray Painted On Akureyri Churches

by

Several churches in Akureyri were struck by what appears to be one vandal late last night, and some of the

Culture
Monster of the Month
20 Square Metres For 115,000 ISK Per Month

20 Square Metres For 115,000 ISK Per Month

by

An Icelander offering a 20m2 room by Kringlan for the princely sum of 115,000 ISK per month has caught the

Culture
Monster of the Month
United Silicon Plant Releases More Toxic Emissions – VIDEOS

United Silicon Plant Releases More Toxic Emissions – VIDEOS

by

Videos taken by workers within the United Silicon plant shows tremendous amounts of toxic emissions being released into the air

Show Me More!