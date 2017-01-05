Cold Snap Headed For Reykjavík Tomorrow

Gale force winds will descend upon the country today, and temperatures will drop in the capital area over the weekend.

The latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office warns of strong gales exceeding 20 metres per second in most parts of the country today. While these winds should calm down over the next 24 hours, temperatures will plummet to at or below the freezing point tomorrow.

In addition, snow and sleet will intermittently fall across western Iceland, with south Iceland primarily receiving rain.

Vísir reports that the weekend could prove to be pretty chaotic in terms of weather conditions in different parts of the country. Readers are advised to check the above weather link, as well as The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration’s handy Road Conditions Map, before venturing out on the road this weekend.