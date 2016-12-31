Get Your New Year’s Bonfire On!

Tonight’s the night. If you want to take part in the hallowed Icelandic New Years tradition of standing around a bonfire with strangers, we have you covered.

There will be New Years bonfires at many locations around Reykjavík. All of them start at 20:30, with the exceptions of Skerjafjörður, Úlfarsfell and Garðabær. No need to worry about exact locations – the towering blaze will light the way.

This year, you can attend bonfires at the following locations (and if you need help finding them, simply enter them in the search field of the local directory and a map will be provided):

Ægisíða
Skerjafjörður, by the street Skildinganes 48 – 52 (lit at 21:00)
Suðurhlíðar, below the Fossvogur valley cemetery
West of Laugarásvegur, by Valbjarnarvöllur sports area
Geirsnef
Suðurfell
Fylkisbrenna, by Rauðavatn
Gufunes, by the old recycling centre
Kléberg in Kjalarnes
Úlfarsfell, by Lambhagavegur, (lit at 15:00)

In towns in the greater capital area, there will be bonfires at the following locations:

Seltjarnarnes – at Valhúsahæð
Kópavogur – by Smárahvammsvöllur, by Digranes Kirkja Church and the Þingbrenna Bonfire at Gulaþing
Garðabær –  in Álftanes near the shore at Gesthús and at Sjávargrund (lit at 21:00)
Hafnarfjörður – at Ásvellir, by the Haukar sports area
Mosfellsbær – by Leirvogur, down from Holt area

Bear in mind that these are informal, casual affairs for the whole family. Bringing fireworks to bonfires is not permitted. Once you have enjoyed the blaze, the skies will begin to fill with more fireworks as the night progresses. Happy New Year!

