Watch Reykjavík’s New Years Fireworks Display Live

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published December 29, 2016

If you ever wanted to witness the madness of Reykjavík’s New Years fireworks display, but cannot make it to Iceland in time, fortune is on your side.

BusinessWire reports that the Facebook page Iceland Naturally will be livestreaming the fireworks display in Iceland’s capital.

The purchase of fireworks by regular citizens is legal in Iceland, and highly encouraged, as the bulk of the proceeds go towards rescue workers. As such, some 1,000 tonnes of fireworks are exploded over Iceland each year. Seen from a great enough height, explosions in the sky can be seen all over the capital area.

The livestreaming begins at 6:50PM EST/3:50PM PST. As the weather is forecast to be cooperative for fireworks, the display might be quite an exciting one.

