Election 2016: Informal Right Wing Coalition Talks Progressing

Election 2016: Informal Right Wing Coalition Talks Progressing

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published December 29, 2016

Informal coalition talks between the Independence Party, the Reform Party and Bright Future have reportedly been able to reach an agreement regarding all but a few key joint platform points, possibly indicating that Iceland’s next government could be right wing.

Vísir reports that leadership of these three parties has been decidedly tight-lipped over the past few days regarding the progress of the talks. However, it has now come to light that the constitution, fish management and the European Union are the only joint platform points the three parties have to reach an agreement on in order to begin more substantive talks, and possibly form a new ruling coalition.

As reported, five-party coalition talks led by the Pirate Party and comprising Left-Greens, the Social Democrats, the Reform Party and Bright Future broke down last month. The Pirates received the mandate just over a week previous. At the time, Birgitta expressed optimism that trying to “form a coalition from the centre”, instead of pulling all parties to the left, would be more fruitful towards finding a common platform.

The past month has been fairly stormy when it comes to forming Iceland’s next government.

The President had originally given the mandate to form a coalition to the Independence Party. Coalition talks between the Independence Party, the Reform Party and Bright Future broke down last month, as they could not reach an agreement on a common platform; most notably, regarding the management of fisheries and the question of a public referendum on accession to the European Union.

Shortly thereafter, Katrín attempted to form a new coalition comprised of her party, the Pirate Party, the Social Democrats, the Reform Party and Bright Future. However, those talks broke down, as the Left-Greens and the Reform Party were having difficulties finding common ground on a number of issues, amongst them fishing management and some proposed tax increases on high income earners.

This, in turn, led to the Independence Party and the Left-Greens entering talks. Shortly thereafter, the Pirate Party, the Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Bright Future entered into informal talks of their own.

If this latest round of coalition talks break down, there are a couple of options. Parliament may face a crisis the could lead to either a minority government, or the formation of a “national government”, wherein there is no ruling coalition nor opposition, but rather, all parties share power equally. New elections next year are also a distinct possibility, either in conjunction with a minority government or national government, or on its own.

Latest

News
Icelanders Implore Government To Assist Faeroe Islands

Icelanders Implore Government To Assist Faeroe Islands

by

A brutal storm raged over the Faeroe Islands over the Christmas holidays, doing untold damage. In response, one group of

News
Watch Reykjavík’s New Years Fireworks Display Live

Watch Reykjavík’s New Years Fireworks Display Live

by

If you ever wanted to witness the madness of Reykjavík’s New Years fireworks display, but cannot make it to Iceland

News
“Hole Of Icelandic Studies” Still On Ice

“Hole Of Icelandic Studies” Still On Ice

by

The contractor tasked with the long-proposed “Hall of Icelandic Studies” has been awarded damages, as construction was halted in 2014

News
Thunder And Lightning Reported Around The Westfjords

Thunder And Lightning Reported Around The Westfjords

by

A weather phenomenon that is decidedly uncommon in Iceland, thunder and lightning have peppered the Westfjords over the past few

News
Farmer Becoming Frustrated With Tourists Petting, Feeding His Horses

Farmer Becoming Frustrated With Tourists Petting, Feeding His Horses

by

A farmer in central Iceland is at the end of his rope due to the repeated feeding of his horses

News
New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

by

Despite earlier long-term forecasts on the matter, the latest predictions from the Icelandic Met Office show that the weather on

Show Me More!