“Hole Of Icelandic Studies” Still On Ice

“Hole Of Icelandic Studies” Still On Ice

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Guðmundur D. Haraldsson/Wikimedia Commons

Published December 28, 2016

The contractor tasked with the long-proposed “Hall of Icelandic Studies” has been awarded damages, as construction was halted in 2014 and never re-commenced.

RÚV reports that parliament approved a one-time payout of 120 million ISK to Jáverk, the contractor who won the original bid to build a proposed Hall of Icelandic Studies.

Located in front of the University of Iceland’s library, construction came to a screeching halt in 2014, with only the massive foundation pit dug, leading many Icelanders to jokingly refer to it as “the Hole of Icelandic Studies” instead. In fact, the idea has a history that goes back to 2013.

At that time, the coalition government of the Social Democrats and the Left-Greens put forward the idea, estimating a total construction cost of about 800 million ISK, partly funded by the state. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in March of that year.

Unfortunately, nothing would come of these plans, and the government of the Progressive Party and the Independence Party effectively killed the idea as being too expensive. Former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson proposed having the structure ready by 2018, in time for the 100th anniversary of the Icelandic republic, but the proposal failed to pass in the Independence Party.

As it stands now, the budget for 2017-2021 estimates that construction will be completed over this time frame, at a cost of 3.7 billion ISK. However, it is still unknown which contractor will be awarded the privilege of building it.


Latest

News
Thunder And Lightning Reported Around The Westfjords

Thunder And Lightning Reported Around The Westfjords

by

A weather phenomenon that is decidedly uncommon in Iceland, thunder and lightning have peppered the Westfjords over the past few

News
Farmer Becoming Frustrated With Tourists Petting, Feeding His Horses

Farmer Becoming Frustrated With Tourists Petting, Feeding His Horses

by

A farmer in central Iceland is at the end of his rope due to the repeated feeding of his horses

News
New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

by

Despite earlier long-term forecasts on the matter, the latest predictions from the Icelandic Met Office show that the weather on

News
Couple Build Little Cottages For Stray Cats

Couple Build Little Cottages For Stray Cats

by

Two Icelanders have taken it upon themselves to provide shelter for stray cats as the winter hardens. “They don’t hurt

News
Police Supervisory Committee Established

Police Supervisory Committee Established

by

An independent body whose mission it is to supervise police activity and receive complaints from the general public has finally

News
Eze Okafor’s Fate Decided Next Month

Eze Okafor’s Fate Decided Next Month

by

An asylum seeker from Nigeria, who sought asylum in Iceland but was subsequently deported to Sweden, has learned that the

Show Me More!