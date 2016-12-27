Police Supervisory Committee Established

Police Supervisory Committee Established

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
HMH

Published December 27, 2016

An independent body whose mission it is to supervise police activity and receive complaints from the general public has finally been established.

Vísir reports that this committee was formed in conjunction with changes made to the law on police work passed in parliament last spring. An independent, municipal body, the committee’s purpose amongst other things will be to receive communications from the general public on police work, and assess whether or not the behavior of one or more officers violates regulations and is punishable.

The impetus for the formation of the committee were numerous complaints from the general public about police behavior in early 2015, most of them concerning arrests and other forms of police coercion. However, the Parliamentary Ombudsman pointed out at the time that there was no legislative recourse for receiving and handling such complaints. As such, the Minister of the Interior drafted legislation that would form such a committee.

The chair of the committee is Associate Professor at the University of Iceland Trausti Fannar Valsson, who was appointed without a specific nomination. Other committee members include Supreme Court lawyer Þorbjörg Inga Jónsdóttir, nominated by the Icelandic Human Rights Centre; and Supreme Court lawyer Kristín Edwald, who was nominated by the Icelandic Bar Association. These seats are appointed for a term of four years.

Latest

News
New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

by

Despite earlier long-term forecasts on the matter, the latest predictions from the Icelandic Met Office show that the weather on

News
Couple Build Little Cottages For Stray Cats

Couple Build Little Cottages For Stray Cats

by

Two Icelanders have taken it upon themselves to provide shelter for stray cats as the winter hardens. “They don’t hurt

News
Eze Okafor’s Fate Decided Next Month

Eze Okafor’s Fate Decided Next Month

by

An asylum seeker from Nigeria, who sought asylum in Iceland but was subsequently deported to Sweden, has learned that the

News
Lost Envelope Full Of Cash Returned To Rightful Owner

Lost Envelope Full Of Cash Returned To Rightful Owner

by

A large amount of money found in an envelope at Keflavík International Airport has found its way back to its

News
President Recommends Opening Gifts On Christmas Day

President Recommends Opening Gifts On Christmas Day

by

Contrary to the Icelandic tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve, President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson told reporters he believes opening

News
Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

by

Just in time for the holidays, Icelandic clothing manufacturer Cintamani has donated a plethora of gifts to Iceland’s asylum seeker

Show Me More!