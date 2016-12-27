Couple Build Little Cottages For Stray Cats

Couple Build Little Cottages For Stray Cats

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Mathias Erhart/Wikimedia Commons

Published December 27, 2016

Two Icelanders have taken it upon themselves to provide shelter for stray cats as the winter hardens.

“They don’t hurt anyone, they keep to themselves and don’t bother humans,” Haukur Ingi Jónsson told RÚV, referring to the stray cats that can be found in the Grandi area of Reykjavík. “When this time of year comes, you want to make a little house so they can come in from the cold.”

He, along with Hafdís Þorleifsdóttir, took the initiative and built a small cabin for the cats themselves. The two also leave out food for them, whether quality shrimp or cat food. Haukur made a point to bring up the usefulness of having stray cats wandering the town.

“There’s always been this misunderstanding about stray cats, that they’re peeing in playground sandboxes, and kids are eating cat poop, and so on,” he said. “But in this area, like in other areas, the cats are keeping things tidy. Their urine deters rats. Which do you want, rats or cats?”

Haukur and Hafdís are not alone in this efforts, either. Advocacy group Villikettir, which has fought against the culling of stray cats, have set up similar shelters in the past.

Latest

News
Police Supervisory Committee Established

Police Supervisory Committee Established

by

An independent body whose mission it is to supervise police activity and receive complaints from the general public has finally

News
Eze Okafor’s Fate Decided Next Month

Eze Okafor’s Fate Decided Next Month

by

An asylum seeker from Nigeria, who sought asylum in Iceland but was subsequently deported to Sweden, has learned that the

News
Lost Envelope Full Of Cash Returned To Rightful Owner

Lost Envelope Full Of Cash Returned To Rightful Owner

by

A large amount of money found in an envelope at Keflavík International Airport has found its way back to its

News
President Recommends Opening Gifts On Christmas Day

President Recommends Opening Gifts On Christmas Day

by

Contrary to the Icelandic tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve, President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson told reporters he believes opening

News
Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

by

Just in time for the holidays, Icelandic clothing manufacturer Cintamani has donated a plethora of gifts to Iceland’s asylum seeker

News
Iceland Votes To Increase Aid To Syria

Iceland Votes To Increase Aid To Syria

by

Just in time for the holidays, the Icelandic parliament voted to increase aid to Syria, as people caught in the

Show Me More!