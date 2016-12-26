Lost Envelope Full Of Cash Returned To Rightful Owner

A large amount of money found in an envelope at Keflavík International Airport has found its way back to its original owner.

The Suðurnes Police, who in part oversee the airport, posted on Facebook on Christmas Eve that they had found “a large amount of money” in an envelope on the premises. While there were receipts and related materials in the envelope, there was no identifying information as to who the owner was. As such, police asked the general public for help in returning the money to its rightful owner.

Under normal circumstances, this would amount to a wild goose chase, but the next day, police posted that the owner had been found.

The owner is an Icelander who lives abroad, and had been visiting home on Christmas vacation. The police said that the owner contacted police via Facebook and was able to identify undisclosed items in the envelope, which included “several hundred thousand krónur”.

“The extremely honourable citizen who found the money and brought it to us is most certainly the person of the day today,” the police concluded.