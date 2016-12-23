Roy Hodgson Still Smarting From The Smiting

Roy Hodgson Still Smarting From The Smiting

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Mikhail Slain/Wikimedia Commons

Published December 23, 2016

“I never want to hear the word Iceland again,” former England manager Roy Hodgson disclosed in a new interview, referring to the trouncing England received from Iceland during the UEFA Euro football competition this year.

As many will recall, Iceland smote England 2-1 in the last 16 of the competition, to the surprise of everyone but Iceland. Hodgson shared some of his thoughts about the defeat, which ultimately led to him stepping down, with The Times.

“I never wanted to hear the word Iceland again,” he said. “The game came as a massive surprise. Everything leading up to it lulled us into a false sense of security. Not just the coaches but the players too. We did all our preparation for the Iceland game and that went well. The training sessions were good, everyone was motivated.”

This confidence would be shaken and ultimately crushed as the game progressed.

“They scored immediately afterwards and that was a slight blow but then the second goal came and it seemed to be they [Iceland] were buoyed by that, it restored their faith in their journey and for some reason our players seemed to freeze a little bit,” Hodgson continued. “You start to see the fear emerging and the self-confidence draining and then you start to think: ‘What can I do to stop this?’ During that second half you’re thinking, ‘This can’t happen, this is such a bad moment, we can’t live through the aftermath of this moment’ and you are counteracting that with considering, ‘What can we do, what changes can be made?’ Half of you is thinking tactically and the other half of you, your heart is beating faster because it’s not going your way.”

Upon reflection, Hodgson saw a few things that could have been done differently.

“All that we did in the build-up was about having no fear,” he said. “We had to rise above the question: ‘What if we lose, what’s the reaction going to be?’ And that was what we said at half-time. But they were just words. Saying to someone: ‘Have no fear, don’t be afraid’ – they’re good words, but what ‘no fear’ means to you might be different to what ‘no fear’ means to them. And don’t forget we’re dealing with young players. We knew there would come a moment when we might be criticised for not having enough wise old heads on the pitch but we were building for the future.”

Icelanders proved to be gracious winners in the wake of the victory. In fact, one whale watching company offered free tickets for a whale watching tour to the entire England team – which is apparently not enough to smooth things over with Hodgson.

Latest

News
Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

by

Just in time for the holidays, Icelandic clothing manufacturer Cintamani has donated a plethora of gifts to Iceland’s asylum seeker

News
Iceland Votes To Increase Aid To Syria

Iceland Votes To Increase Aid To Syria

by

Just in time for the holidays, the Icelandic parliament voted to increase aid to Syria, as people caught in the

News
Today Is Þorláksmessa, The Day Of Putrefied Skate

Today Is Þorláksmessa, The Day Of Putrefied Skate

by

Today is an important family-friendly day for Icelandic winter holidays, as we celebrate the day of the patron saint of

News
Weather For New Year’s Not Forecast To Be Fireworks-Friendly

Weather For New Year’s Not Forecast To Be Fireworks-Friendly

by

The long-term forecast for New Year’s Eve in Iceland does not look particularly conducive to launching fireworks into the air,

News
Rescue Workers Use Drone To Search And Find Injured Dog – VIDEO

Rescue Workers Use Drone To Search And Find Injured Dog – VIDEO

by

Rescue workers in Iceland do not only save stranded humans caught up on glaciers or lost in the countryside; at

News
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

by

No other Icelander came close to Iceland’s president in terms of sheer volume of Google searches originating in Iceland, and

Show Me More!