Rescue Workers Use Drone To Search And Find Injured Dog – VIDEO

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Björgunarsveitin Dalvík

Published December 23, 2016

Rescue workers in Iceland do not only save stranded humans caught up on glaciers or lost in the countryside; at times, they also engage in more unconventional rescue operations.

North Iceland rescue workers Björgunarsveitin Dalvík posted about a recent mission they were called out to attend to, and provided a video essay of the experience.


(Video: Björgunarsveitin Dalvík)
 

“There are many different projects that the rescue squad receives,” they write on Facebook. “Yesterday, a dog got lost just south of Dalvík after being struck by a car. The owner, along with others, searched well into the night and again in the morning, without results. Three members of Björgunarsveitin Dalvík went to the area at about one in the afternoon with a drone and the dog was found half an hour later. All’s well that ends well.”

