Tour Bus Passengers Narrowly Escape Serious Injury After Crash

18 passengers, most of them foreign tourists, and the driver escaped with only minor injuries when their tour bus was blown off the road in yesterday’s storm.

RÚV reports that the accident in question happened as the bus was returning from a trip around the Golden Circle, and traversing Mosfellsheiði. Snow and ice were already prevalent on the road, accompanied by strong winds, and it was one such gust that pushed the bus off the road, tipping it over on its side.

Amazingly, everyone escaped with only minor injuries, and rescue workers were quick to arrive on the scene. All on board were taken to a help centre in nearby Mosfellsbær.

Tourists reporters spoke to all expressed deep gratitude for the efforts of the rescue workers. No one panicked after the accident, and although they came to a stop a considerable distance from the road, calm was maintained while waiting for help.

The weather forecast for the countryside over the next few days will be intermittently stormy in some parts of the country. If you are planning on traveling into the countryside over the next week, do be sure and check road conditions and the weather forecast ahead of time.