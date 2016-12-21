News
Small Chance Of Busta Rhymes At Aldrei Fór Ég Suður

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Mika Väisänen/Wikimedia Commons

Published December 21, 2016

The legendary rapper may be enticed into performing at the West Fjords music festival, but organisers are not particularly optimistic.

West Fjords news service Bæjarins bestu reports that organisers have indeed received an e-mail from Busta’s management, checking the possibility of being able to perform at Aldrei Fór Ég Suður. Despite the interest of a rap star, organiser Kristján Freyr Halldórsson is not greatly optimistic a deal can be struck.

Kristján told reporters he is incredulous that 150,000 ISK, fish stew from a local restaurant, free baked goods and “good vibes” from attendees will be enough to compensate Busta Rhymes for his services. However, he added, the festival would welcome him “with open arms” if free food and good vibes proved enough to convince Busta to perform.

Otherwise, booking for the festival, which is typically held around Easter, has been going well. Even if Kristján was reticent to disclose any part of the lineup just yet.

