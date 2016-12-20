Reykjavík Most Expensive European Capital For Christmas Vacation

No European capital is more expensive for booking hotel accommodation over Christmas holidays than Reykjavík, surpassing even London and Paris.

According to a press release from hotel search engine TravelMyth, Reykjavík tops the list in terms of which European capitals have the most expensive hotel rates during the winter season. According to their findings, a single hotel room for Christmas Eve costs on average just over 36,000 ISK.

London follows close behind, at just over 35,000 ISK for a hotel on the same night, followed by Paris (over 29,000 ISK), Rome (over 23,000 ISK) and Amsterdam (also just over 23,000 ISK).

By contrast, Chisanau, Moldova; Baku Azerbaijan; Tirana, Albania; Yerevan, Armenia and Skopje, Macedonia are the least expensive European capitals to visit for Christmas, with hotel rooms hovering around 4,000-5,000 ISK.

The full list can be seen below:



(Courtesy: TravelMyth)