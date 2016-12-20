National Broadcasting Responds Well To East Icelanders’ Complaints

East Icelanders tired of being blocked by television weather forecasters have been heard, and national broadcasting service RÚV has been responding positively.

As reported, weather forecasters often stand in front of the eastern portion of the map of Iceland when presenting on television, and this has been a source of annoyance for many East Icelanders. In response, many of these Icelanders started a Facebook group, “Stop standing in front of East Iceland, dear weathermen”.

In the wake of coverage, these Icelanders have organised to make their collective voice heard to RÚV, and the response was positive.

Messages were sent to RÚV, whether by Facebook message or email, requesting that RÚV hire a left-handed weather forecaster, that forecasters use a pointing stick again, or any other method that could be employed so the whole country can be seen at all times when broadcasting the weather. RÚV’s responses were positive, and the suggestion to hire a left-handed forecaster were particularly well-received.

Ultimately, RÚV was not just paying lip service: last evening’s weather reporting on RÚV shows the forecaster standing just west of Iceland. Whether this will end up being an ongoing policy still as yet remains to be seen.