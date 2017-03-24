The Reykjavík Grapevine Design Awards 2017

“‘Andlit Norðursins II’ is about a topic that really matters: a culture and landscape that is disappearing before our eyes,” said the panel. The photography book focuses on documenting Greenland, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands, specifically focusing on daily life and culture. The original ‘Andlit Norðursins’ book came out in 2004, but in 2016, Ragnar released a special edition with three times as many photos. He added a “Behind the faces” section to each country, outlining the subjects and places of each picture, presented with his written diaries. “The whole execution of the book is top-notch,” remarked one panellist. “It was done beautifully.” ‘Andlit Norðursins’ can be found at bookstores around Reykjavík and also online.

Looking Forward To Seeing More From: Ground Up II Created by Theodora Alfredsdottir The mineral feldspar makes up 60% of the Earth’s crust, and is a key ingredient in many domestic objects. This obscure fact provided the inspiration for Theodora Alfredsdottir’s dining set, From the Group Up II. While it is technically a product line comprising plates, bowls, etcetera, the focus on substance and material made the panel consider it as a singular product. “There is a beautiful thought behind Theodora’s work,” they remarked. “People have grown disconnected from where material resources originate, but to be acutely aware of the transformation of the material from its natural state until it sits at your table is fascinating.” They also noted that due to Iceland’s environment, rocks hold an unusually compelling spiritual relationship to the country.