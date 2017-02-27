The Photographer Who Captured Snowmageddon As It Happened

Most people woke up to a white world on Sunday 26 February, after a record-breaking 51cm snowfall. But local photographer Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson, who regularly posts to his popular Instagram account @icelandic_explorer, got lucky.

“I woke up during the night to the sounds of a tree breaking in my backyard,” he said, in an email to Grapevine. “I went to check it out by the window and saw this insane snowy weather—the tree had broken due to the amount of heavy snow. I decided to head out and take some photos. I took these between 3-5am, during the night.”

Thanks for sharing, Gunnar!