Time Capsule: Mokka Kaffi

Visiting the Art Deco-infused Mokka Kaffi is like stepping back into the 1950s. In fact, this cozy little place was one of Iceland’s first coffee houses, and is still run by the same family that started it back in 1958. It hasn’t changed much since then. Copper-colored lamps hang perilously low over the tables, the floor is carpeted, and there is no wifi. The space itself is only about three metres wide, and the tight confines were painfully obviously when, once upon a time, one side of the establishment was laughably designated as “non-smoking.” Today, the whole place is smoke-free, like the rest of Iceland’s cafés, but they still serve the best waffles in town. Mokka Kaffi is where you go to simply drink coffee and talk, or read, as coffeehouses were originally intended.

