Reykjavík Of Yore: Landspítallin

Pictured here is the oldest building of Landspítalinn, The National University Hospital of Iceland, located by Hringbraut in 101 Reykjavík. The featured picture dates back to 1954, and the one below was taken right here and now in 2017. Built in in the late 1920s, this was the first building of the complex that today accommodates the hospital—in fact, it stood alone until the 1960s. Although this historic building will most probably remain, Iceland’s new coalition government plans to build a new hospital on the premises by 2023.