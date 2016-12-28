New-Years Partying 2016 in Reykjavík

NEW YEARS EVE

Generally Icelanders do a lot of home-partying on New Years Eve. Many bars are closed for the night, while others host private parties.

The places that are open usually open their doors after midnight often between 00:30 and 01:00

Top Pick:

The hippest place to be for NYE is the FREE WIFI FESTIVAL. Spread over two bars, the festival represents a cross-section of the best of the icelandic Hip-Hop and House scenes. Representing Hip-Hop are two of the years most popular rappers, Emmsjé Gauti and GKR, and DJs Egill Spegill and Robbi Kronik, the youngest and the oldest Hip-Hop djs, respectively. Representing the House scene are Yamaho, fresh from a roaring gig at Berghein, Icelandic House kingpin DJ Margeir, and Copenhagen’s Sexy Lazer aka Hairdoctor. Also performing are GusGus / Hjaltalín frontman Högni and newcomer DJ Ana Diana.

The venues are Tívolí and Jacobsen Loftið. Tívoli is a cozy wooden house with plush booths for sitting, a great dance floor and a quirky upper floor. Jacobsen Loftið is usually a pretty snooty cocktail bar for well-to-do 30-somethings but for one night it’ll be taken over by fashionistas and trendsters, pensive Health Goths, hawk-eyed Party Grandpas, flamboyant Trap Queens and posturing Rap Gods. All eyes will be on this nexus of jubilee where the “scene” will congregate.

Ticket sales: www.tix.is start at 10:00 Wed. 28th. of Dec. ->https://tix.is/is/event/3525/free-wifi-festival-gamlarskvold-16-17/

Very limited „early bird“ passes available for only 2.000,- kr.

Also:

Prikið, the home of Hip-hop in iceland, opens at 00:30, DJ set from DJ Karitas through the night. Expect popular and new Hip-hop. Free entry.

Paloma hosts UFO Warehouse – a club night with Icelandic Techno superstar EXOS alongside be:ing, in the basement room. Top floor is sexy super-DJ Rix and the unforgettable BenSol shaking the dance-floor to its core. 1000 isk door.

American Bar has free entry and top 40 music from DJ André Ramiréz.

Kaffibarinn is closed.

Kaffi Vinyl hosting “Kaffi Vinyl All-stars”. Expect interesting things, and all-vinyl. Free entry.

Bravó presents Styrmir Dansson and Einar Sonic, and they’ll be “totally fucked up”, or so they say. Indie Rock, free entry.

Hressó opens its doors at midnight, the crowd is very mixed and so is the music. Free entry.

Lebowski Bar is open from 11 AM and through the night on NYE. Mixed music, mixed crowd. Free entry.

Other places are TBA.

NEW YEARS DAY

Most bars are open on New Years day, until 3 in the morning.

At Boston, Óli Hjörtur and Sigga Boston are hosting a New Years costume ball. DJ Yamaho and Formaðurinn hold court over the decks. Free Entry.

If you want to go all-out, you can check out the Sena Live New-Years ball at the Harpa Music Hall. This is a three-pronged night, with drinks at 7, fine dining between 20-23, and a big blow-out party with a huge line-up of pop stars, rappers, bands and comedians from 23-02. The prices vary, from 30.000 isk for the whole evening, to 2.500 for the late-nite party only. More info here (in Icelandic – ). If you packed a tux for your iceland trip, this is the place for you.

Bryggjan brugghús has a big shindig with dinner, icelandic comedians and legendary reggae band Hjálmar, from 18:00. 15.900 isk is the price.

Prikið hosts a live hip-hop gig from Dungeon Massive (Thizone, TY, and Geimfarar)) from 20:00, and DJ Thaison from 23:30 to 03:00. Free entry.

Kaffibarinn is open, DJ to be confirmed. That is, we don’t know the name yet. There is not a DJ called “To Be Confirmed” playing at Kaffibarinn. That would be terrible. Free entry.

Bravó hosts Reykjavik Sex Farms New Years Shitpoptastic extravaganza

Hressó, American Bar and Lebowski are open from noon til night. Free entry.

We’ll add in other places as we get them.