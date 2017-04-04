Time Capsule: Vísir

This space is normally reserved for those corners of Reykjavík that have held up against the tides of time, anachronistic islands in a sea of modernity. Vísir is no such place. While this modest grocer’s held onto its spot at Laugavegur 1 for as long as it could—just over 100 years, to be exact—it eventually fell on hard times, especially with larger chain supermarkets like Bónus and 10-11 only blocks away. They barely made it past their centennial anniversary before bankruptcy got the better of them. Today, the real estate they once called home is now occupied by Yet Another Tourist Shop. If there is one place that is emblematic of the changing face of downtown Reykjavík, it is Vísir, and the solitary red marble emblazoned with their name is a monument of sorts to the Main Street that once was.

