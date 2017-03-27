Where Was ‘Walter Mitty’ Shot?

Where Was ‘Walter Mitty’ Shot?

Joanna Smith
Words by

Published March 27, 2017

‘The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty’ is another in a long line of films to take advantage of the beautiful, varied and seemingly off-grid landscapes that makes Iceland so appealing to filmmakers.

This movie follows Walter Mitty, played by Ben Stiller, as he goes on many unexpected adventures across the world, including the apparently mysterious and distant land of Iceland, which most of the Americans in the film never seem to have heard of. Stiller, who also directed the movie, obviously wanted to get the most out of his trip to Iceland, so he also used it as the location for scenes set in Greenland (actually Stykkishólmur) and Nepal. In fact, he repurposes none other than the Skógafoss waterfall in this shot of him hiking the Himalayas.

It won’t be hard for you to locate the popular Skógafoss, but if you manage to recreate this photo without a single tourist in the shot, we’ll give you a free Grapevine shirt. Send your reenactment to letters@grapevine.is. Good luck.

