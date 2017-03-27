Quirky Culture: The President’s Socks

Forget speeches, foreign tours and bureaucratic preamble. Iceland’s president, Guðni Th. Jóhannnesson, is now addressing the nation through his socks. On 21 March, World Down Syndrome Day, Guðni joined thousands of individuals across the world to raise awareness for the condition by wearing mismatched socks, Morgunblaðið reports. With rainbow polka dots and stripes, Guðni is stylin’—and reminding others of the ways in which folks with Down Syndrome enrich lives and communities.

English as a First Language?

Icelandic children and teenagers are increasingly speaking English in school in place of their native language, Morgunblaðið reports. Some teachers pin blame on the prevalence of English-language media and online content, claiming that students spend much of the day plugged into the internet. Such news comes as Icelandic novelist Sjón, as well as other public figures, have voiced concerns about the plight of Icelandic in an increasingly globalized (and Anglo-centric) world. While we at the Grapevine are practically popping open champagne at the thought of boosted readership, this is a deleterious development for the rest of Iceland.