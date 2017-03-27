Mag
Quirky Culture: The President’s Socks

Quirky Culture: The President’s Socks

Gabriel Dunsmith
Words by
@gabedunsmith

Published March 27, 2017

Forget speeches, foreign tours and bureaucratic preamble. Iceland’s president, Guðni Th. Jóhannnesson, is now addressing the nation through his socks. On 21 March, World Down Syndrome Day, Guðni joined thousands of individuals across the world to raise awareness for the condition by wearing mismatched socks, Morgunblaðið reports. With rainbow polka dots and stripes, Guðni is stylin’—and reminding others of the ways in which folks with Down Syndrome enrich lives and communities.

English as a First Language?

Icelandic children and teenagers are increasingly speaking English in school in place of their native language, Morgunblaðið reports. Some teachers pin blame on the prevalence of English-language media and online content, claiming that students spend much of the day plugged into the internet. Such news comes as Icelandic novelist Sjón, as well as other public figures, have voiced concerns about the plight of Icelandic in an increasingly globalized (and Anglo-centric) world. While we at the Grapevine are practically popping open champagne at the thought of boosted readership, this is a deleterious development for the rest of Iceland.

Latest

Mag
Where Was ‘Walter Mitty’ Shot?

Where Was ‘Walter Mitty’ Shot?

by

‘The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty’ is another in a long line of films to take advantage of the beautiful,

Mag
Buy Shit!!!!

Buy Shit!!!!

by

Umemi Knot Cushion http://www.umemi.com Sometimes the best designs are the simplest. Designed by Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir under her Umemi brand,

Mag
Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

by

Laugardalshöllin was Iceland’s largest gymnasium for decades. The house was designed by Gísli Halldórsson and Skarphéðinn Jóhannesson, and its construction

Mag
Words Of Interest: Town Mouse, Country Mouse

Words Of Interest: Town Mouse, Country Mouse

by

“Lattelepjandi lopatrefill” is a fun little phrase to say, perhaps even something of a tongue twister. It literally means “latte-sipping

Mag
Blast from the Past: Boycotting the Girls of Siglufjörður

Blast from the Past: Boycotting the Girls of Siglufjörður

by

This March 19 marked the 75th anniversary of the Great Boycott of Siglufjörður women, by the men of said town.

Mag
Missing In Iceland: Handguns

Missing In Iceland: Handguns

by

I’m from Baltimore, a city known to the rest of the world thanks to two TV shows: ‘Homicide: Life on

Show Me More!