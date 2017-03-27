Buy Shit!!!!

Mag
Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published March 27, 2017

Umemi Knot Cushion
http://www.umemi.com
Sometimes the best designs are the simplest. Designed by Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir under her Umemi brand, the Knot cushion is omnipresent in tasteful Reykjavík homes and the boutique hotels that scatter the city, and the country. You might also like Umemi’s Kot blankets, with a knitted design inspired by the tiled roofs of Icelandic farms, and Hearth mix-and-match candle holders. JR

Geysir Blanket
http://geysir.com/blankets/
Geysir continues to impress—and it’s largely thanks to their blankets. Available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colours, these handknitted shrouds of huggulegt comfort will make sure you’re never lonely or cold again for the rest of your life. What’s more, they’re around the same price as a wool sweater, but give you much more cosy real estate in which to wrap yourself, your sofa, and your entire family. The huge complimentary tote bag they throw in is a great place to store the blanket. If you ever take it off. (You won’t.) CD

Icelandic Lamb
Icelanders love their lamb to the point at which, before an overseas trip, they’ll sometimes pack a frozen lamb joint in their hold luggage and deliver it to an overseas relatives. You can pick up a leg of lamb at any Icelandic supermarket, and they’re frozen so solid that if you’re in transit for half a day, it’ll still be fine to throw into the freezer when you get home. You could take some flatbread and hangikjöt, for post-holiday Icelandic-style sandwiches. Edible souvenirs: what’s not to like? JR

 GKR Hoodie
http://gkr.is/merch.html
If you’re jealous of all the cool kids hanging around 101 with better style than you, a GKR hoodie might be the solution you’re looking for. With various colours and even a special “flashy edition” that shines when you flash it with your camera, this hoodie is your chance to support a great local artist and look cool at the same time. You can also buy one with a cereal box-packaged GKR album. Don’t wait too long—they’re limited edition, and they’ll run out faster than the beers at an open bar. TL

