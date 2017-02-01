Perfect Day: Árni Kristjánsson

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published February 1, 2017

In this new series, we pick out some interesting faces from the local scene to find out their favourite spots in Reykjavík, and what they get up to on a perfect day. This time, it’s the turn of DJ, musician, music nerd and tour guide Árni Kristjánsson.

What’s up, Árni?
I’m an ex-Japan expat and current Reykjavík resider. After living for eight and half years in Tokyo, I brought back with me a masters degree in music culture, and some more useful language skills. I work as a tour guide for Japanese groups for bullion, which I exchange for disco, funk and boogie records for my collection, which comes in handy when I DJ at Prikið or Kaffibarinn. My electro-rap chaos-hop band TZMP just released a debut follow-up longplayer and we’re prepping for our album release party at Prikið on Feb 9, featuring guests 7berg, Kocoon and Ozy.

Early Morning
Once there’s a decent amount of coffee cranking through my system I set out to work, where I’m usually whisked away on the Golden Circle or along the South Coast, which is often quite the delight. However, if I’m off, I usually wake up to a familiar small screen where I peruse Facebook, Twitter and Reddit in rapid succession until my eyes bleed.

Lunch
I often end up downtown after sightseeing tours around Reykjavík, which without fail means I’ll get a falafel at Habibi. Work lunches outside of the city are almost always lamb, which I totally love in moderation, which lamb has a hard time accepting. On days off I usually whip up a french omelette a la Jacques Pépin, or a selection of Middle Eastern nouveau riche dishes from one of several Yotam Ottolenghi cookbooks I possess.

Mid-Day
I love Lucky Records. Going there and listening to the My Favorite Murder podcast whilst going through the soul records does for me what pilates or yoga does for other people. I also deeply appreciate rummaging through thrift shops for random odd bits and things. I pray every day for more shops to open.

Afternoon
The post-mid-day festivities can include skateboarding, Laserdisc hunting, amateur graphic design and shopping, but rarely do. When I use my afternoons to get non-work work done, I lay down some 80s electro beats (think Egyptian Lover and not Ed Banger) for my band TZMP and eagerly await fresh, hip and cool lyrics from my partner in crime Robert Zuckakis.

Heat Of The Night
If I’m at home I like to get real comfortable and squeeze in an intimate hour with eBay and Discogs to plenish my shelves. Those sessions can then result in middle-of-the-night wake-up calls and frantic last-minute bidding (record nerds: I know about sniping, I like to think I’m old-fashioned that way). If I’m out and about I visit my DJ haunts for brew and/or down chai-infused gooseberry vodka cocktails with the Plútó DJ crew.

