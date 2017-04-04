Grapevine Playlist: Ljósvaki, Nordic Affect, KÁ-AKÁ, Snowed In & More

From contemporary composition to mental-health-rap to young punks from Akranes, here are the new tracks that have been playing on the Grapevine stereo.

<a href="http://snowedin.bandcamp.com/album/ambitious-but-talentless">Ambitious but talentless by Snowed In</a>

Snowed In – Downtrodden, Lonesome, Bohemian, Lo-fi, Teenage, Existentialist Blues

Snowed In describe themselves as “sad punks” from Akranes who hate hotels, cops, and having a good time. Check out their hardcore exploration of Icelandic young-punk life on their debut EP ‘Ambitious but Talentless’.

Ljósvaki – Pieces

Ljósvaki (“Lightbringer”, to use the artist’s own translation) is the project of one Leifur Eiríksson. His new video, “Pieces”, features some catchy, affecting, low-key electronic soul and a Neo-Tokyo-esque vision of the artist in a vivid neon dreamspace. We like.

Nordic Affect – Raindamage

Icelandic ensemble Nordic Affect have teamed up with composers Valgeir Sigurðsson, Úlfur Hansson and Hlynur Aðils Vilmarsson for their new six-track LP, ‘Raindamage’. It’s an engaging and at times challenging listen, sharply juxtaposing the composers’ styles.

KÁ-AKÁ ft. Bent – YURI

Yuri is the name of not only the first human to journey into outer space, but also KÁ-AKÁ’s childhood psychiatrist. Don’t worry—KÁ-AKÁ is stable now. This new tune is a collab with Icelandic rapper Bent, and takes on bullying, mental health, and porn. If you’re also having issues, you could check out the shrink.

Valgeir Sigurðsson – Infamy Sings

Valgeir Sigurðsson has unveiled a new track, “Infamy Sings,” from his forthcoming album ‘Dissonance’, which is slated for an April 21 release. It’s a weighty orchestral composition with twinkling piano pirouetting over a dense, oceanic foundation.

