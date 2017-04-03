Photos: Björk Saves Mexican Festival Ceremonia, Reveals “Notget VR”

Björk performed at the stricken Ceremonia festival in Mexico last night, after the festival was thought to have been cancelled due to high winds damaging the stage.

As the cancellation occurred, Björk tweeted her disappointment to her Mexican fans, saying she’d been practicing for the show all week. Shortly after, she tweeted that a version of the festival would go ahead the following night, with the hashtag #planf.

¡¡¡ CEREMONIA ON TOMORROW !!! can’t wait to see you there. #planf — björk (@bjork) April 2, 2017

Accompanied by a specially assembled orchestra, Björk played tracks from throughout her discography, including a new version of “Isobel” reprogrammed by Arca, who also joined her onstage. The concert was accompanied by grand visuals, and led the Mexican publication Milenio to announce “Björk saves Ceremonia.”

Björk will next play the LA Disney Hall on May 30th, followed by Fyf Festival and Japan’s Fuji Rock festival in July.