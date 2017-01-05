Sónar Reykjavík: RBMA Bring On The SónarComplex Stage

When it comes to scouting and presenting emerging beatsmiths, Red Bull Music Academy has gained our trust. Since 1998 RBMA has been cranking out electronic musicians like Flying Lotus, Hudson Mowhawke and Nina Kraviz. Luminaries, to say the least.

For the third consecutive year RBMA will host the ‘SónarComplex,’ a specially curated stage at Harpa Kaldalón during Sónar Reykjavík this year. Among the confirmed international acts are Oddisee, Dominick Fernow as Vatican Shadow, as well as Pan Daijing, Marie Davidson and Johan Carøe. All are graduates of the most recent Red Bull Music Academy in Montreal, where Iceland’s own Auður is currently at work.

From this side of the Atlantic RBMA has picked up Örvar Smárason from múm and FM Belfast, HRNNR and Smjörvi, SiGRÚN, AAIIEEN, Cyber, h.dór and Wesen among many others to grace the stage.

For more on RBMA including lectures, mixes and editorial features check out daily.redbullmusicacademy.com.

For more on Sónar 2017’s line-up and tickets visit https://sonarreykjavik.com/.