Sónar Reykjavík: RBMA Bring On The SónarComplex Stage

Sónar Reykjavík: RBMA Bring On The SónarComplex Stage

Parker Yamasaki
Words by
Photos by
clture.org

Published January 5, 2017

When it comes to scouting and presenting emerging beatsmiths, Red Bull Music Academy has gained our trust. Since 1998 RBMA has been cranking out electronic musicians like Flying Lotus, Hudson Mowhawke and Nina Kraviz. Luminaries, to say the least.

For the third consecutive year RBMA will host the ‘SónarComplex,’ a specially curated stage at Harpa Kaldalón during Sónar Reykjavík this year. Among the confirmed international acts are Oddisee, Dominick Fernow as Vatican Shadow, as well as Pan Daijing, Marie Davidson and Johan Carøe. All are graduates of the most recent Red Bull Music Academy in Montreal, where Iceland’s own Auður is currently at work.

From this side of the Atlantic RBMA has picked up Örvar Smárason from múm and FM Belfast, HRNNR and Smjörvi, SiGRÚN, AAIIEEN, Cyber, h.dór and Wesen among many others to grace the stage.

For more on RBMA including lectures, mixes and editorial features check out daily.redbullmusicacademy.com.

For more on Sónar 2017’s line-up and tickets visit https://sonarreykjavik.com/.

Latest

Culture
Music
Grapevine’s 2016 Playlist To End All 2016 Playlists

Grapevine’s 2016 Playlist To End All 2016 Playlists

by

There was a veritable raft—nay, a FLOTILLA—of Icelandic bands doing great things in 2016. Aron Can, for example, racked up

Culture
Music
Music News In Brief: Cryptochrome, Sigur Rós, The Kraumur Awards and more!

Music News In Brief: Cryptochrome, Sigur Rós, The Kraumur Awards and more!

by

Mysterious melty-faced trio GANGLY are pros at testing our patience, releasing one…killer…steady…track…at…a…time. This past week they put out their third

Culture
Music
Congratulations 2016 Kraumur Music Award Winners!

Congratulations 2016 Kraumur Music Award Winners!

by

We’re halfway through the end of the beginning. Or the beginning of the end. Or anyways, we’re halfway through. It’s

Culture
Music
Otherworldly, More Human: Cryptochrome Complete Their Year-Long Video Project

Otherworldly, More Human: Cryptochrome Complete Their Year-Long Video Project

by

Earlier this year Cryptochrome released their second album, ‘More Human,’ an elaboration and enhancement of their original cyber-blasted, hip-hop and

Culture
Music
GANGLY Have A Blow Out

GANGLY Have A Blow Out

by

Icelandic supergroup GANGLY today unveiled their third song, entitled “Blow Out”. The group consists of Sindri from Sin Fang, Úlfur

Culture
Music
Music News In Brief: Airwaves 2.0, Meira From GKR, Emilíana Torrini and more!

Music News In Brief: Airwaves 2.0, Meira From GKR, Emilíana Torrini and more!

by

When Iceland Airwaves was started in 1999 the festival organisers were looking for a platform to bring in the tourists

Show Me More!