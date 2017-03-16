Photos: List í Ljósi Festival Lights Up Seyðisfjörður

Seyðisfjörður, a small town on the east coast of Iceland, recently celebrated the arrival of the sun after months of long, dark nights. The List í Ljósi Festival, which translates to ‘art by light’ is exactly that. The town is illuminated with displays, art installations and sculptures, and all rejoice in the return of the sun. This year, the aurora even made an appearance, lighting up the sky with a green glow.

Take a look at some of the images from this year’s festival and of the various art installations that wowed residents and visitors alike.

“Tunga” by Abby Portner “Tonight We Dream” by Elisa Artesero “Shouldered Street Light” by Jan Philip Scheibe “Present Perfect” by Ruta Palionyte

For more information about this yearly event, visit www.listiljosi.com.