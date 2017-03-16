Photos: List í Ljósi Festival Lights Up Seyðisfjörður

Photos: List í Ljósi Festival Lights Up Seyðisfjörður

Joanna Smith
Words by
Photos by
Hrefna Björg Gylfadóttir
Nikolas Grabar
Ómar Bogason

Published March 16, 2017

Seyðisfjörður, a small town on the east coast of Iceland, recently celebrated the arrival of the sun after months of long, dark nights. The List í Ljósi Festival, which translates to ‘art by light’ is exactly that. The town is illuminated with displays, art installations and sculptures, and all rejoice in the return of the sun. This year, the aurora even made an appearance, lighting up the sky with a green glow.

Take a look at some of the images from this year’s festival and of the various art installations that wowed residents and visitors alike.

“Tunga” by Abby Portner
“Tonight We Dream” by Elisa Artesero
“Shouldered Street Light” by Jan Philip Scheibe
“Present Perfect” by Ruta Palionyte

For more information about this yearly event, visit www.listiljosi.com.

Latest

Culture
Art
The Marshall House Opens!

The Marshall House Opens!

by

Grandagarður 20 is a stunning building. On sunny days it stands stark against the blue sky, four stories of chipped

Culture
Art
The Woodsman: The Modest, Surprising Beauty Of Gluggagallerý

The Woodsman: The Modest, Surprising Beauty Of Gluggagallerý

by

In a quiet residential neighbourhood of east Reykjavík, retired fisherman Sigurður Petersen can be found most afternoons sitting in his

Culture
Art
The Art Wolves: The Kling & Bang Gallery Powers Up

The Art Wolves: The Kling & Bang Gallery Powers Up

by

At the very end of Reykjavík’s windblown concrete harbour, Grandi, stands a hulking white building known as the Marshall House.

Culture
Art
Virgin Mary vs. Björk: Helga Thoroddsen Explores Female Sexuality In Her ‘Fabularum’ Exhibition

Virgin Mary vs. Björk: Helga Thoroddsen Explores Female Sexuality In Her ‘Fabularum’ Exhibition

by

Helga Thoroddsen’s first solo exhibition, ‘Fabularum’, is certainly one to see. It will be hosted by Listastofan, a gallery that

Culture
Art
Be Young And Shut Up!: Listastofan Moves Into 2017 With New Funding And Endless Enthusiasm

Be Young And Shut Up!: Listastofan Moves Into 2017 With New Funding And Endless Enthusiasm

by

Listastofan, an art space founded by Emma Sanderson and Martyna Daniel in 2015, has an exciting year ahead of it.

Culture
Art
Unbeautiful: The Photography of Þórsteinn Sigurðsson, AKA xdeathrow

Unbeautiful: The Photography of Þórsteinn Sigurðsson, AKA xdeathrow

by

For some, seeing is more than a sense—it’s a sensation. “It’s painful to be somewhere, see something amazing and not

Show Me More!