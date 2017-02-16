Be Young And Shut Up!: Listastofan Moves Into 2017 With New Funding And Endless Enthusiasm

Listastofan, an art space founded by Emma Sanderson and Martyna Daniel in 2015, has an exciting year ahead of it. The city of Reykjavík is now an official sponsor after selecting the art space to receive a cultural grant for 2017. The grant was issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism, which works to promote and support cultural events and the artistic community in Reykjavík. Other recipients of the grant include Iceland Airwaves, DesignMarch and the Reykjavík International Film Festival. This financial support along with recognition from the city and community means that big things are coming for this non-profit organisation.

Emma and Martyna learned a lot through trial and error in their first year, ranging from the use of different platforms and mediums to scheduling a wide variety of events and workshops. “We expect this year to be even busier,” says Emma. “A large portion of the grant will go into refurbishments for the building including improving the layout and lighting of the space, and offering our first ever scholarship program.”

The Listastofan Scholarship will allow two artists to create their own exhibition by hosting the ‘Scholarship Show’ this July. This will give emerging talent the chance to utilise the gallery space, work with other artists and gain recognition. The first scholarship exhibition will feature Kolbrún Inga Söring, an Icelandic artist, and Mustafa Boga, an artist from Turkey; the dates will soon be announced in Listastofan’s 2017 schedule.



Stranger than fiction

Listastofan’s aim is to work with emerging and mid-career artists who are working to gain exposure, while offering an affordable workspace and exhibition opportunities for artists, designers and filmmakers. They are also a center for the community to gather, offering monthly events like Stranger than Fiction, in which local authors read their work aloud; life drawing sessions where amateurs and experts alike can sketch live models; workshops for artists and families, and well as plenty of exhibitions, performances and installations for the public to visit. “This year there will also be a bigger emphasis on artist talks,” says Martyna. “Exhibiting artists will be able to discuss their creative process and answer questions about the exhibitions.”



“Our hope for 2017 is to keep having fun”

Moving forward into 2017, Listastofan wants to continue to expand their reach and continue to strengthen ties with the community. “Our hope for 2017 is to keep having fun,” say Martyna and Emma, “and we want to see lots of new faces coming in to see what we have to offer.” The gallery is a space where the public can gather for free art exhibitions and meet artists and art enthusiasts while sharing new art and ideas. Most importantly, Martyna and Emma want to continue to have fun and follow their gallery’s motto—“Be Young And Shut Up!”—by continuing to be active and trying new things with an amazing and seemingly endless source of energy, motivation and entrepreneurial spirit. This is a space for artists and the community to support each other while inspiring and supporting a diverse group of artists and art mediums. Feel free to stop by the gallery, or to contact the friendly co-founders—they won’t bite, honest!

Listastofan is open Wednesday-Saturday from 13:00-17:00 and for specific events. A full schedule of events will be available soon in Grapevine, and on their website.