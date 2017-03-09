Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Record Store

Lucky Records

Rauðarárstígur 10

Lucky Records is probably the biggest record shop in Iceland, with shelves upon shelves of new and used vinyl and CDs on offer. They have a small stage where local and visiting bands sometimes perform, and expert staff that can always help you find what you’re looking for. “They stock classics and limited editions,” said the panel. “It’s expensive, but it’s the only store with a wide selection of obscure releases.” The panel also complimented the pure variety of their stock: “You can go in the back room to continue the search. It’s endless: dig, dig, dig!”