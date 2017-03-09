Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Record Store

Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Record Store

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lópapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Winner

Lucky Records by Art BicnickLucky Records
Rauðarárstígur 10
Lucky Records is probably the biggest record shop in Iceland, with shelves upon shelves of new and used vinyl and CDs on offer. They have a small stage where local and visiting bands sometimes perform, and expert staff that can always help you find what you’re looking for. “They stock classics and limited editions,” said the panel. “It’s expensive, but it’s the only store with a wide selection of obscure releases.” The panel also complimented the pure variety of their stock: “You can go in the back room to continue the search. It’s endless: dig, dig, dig!”

Runners Up

12 Tonar by Art Bicnick12 Tónar
Skólavörðustígur 15
This city-centre record store is something of an institution, offering the unique experience of having the store staff ask about your music taste then sit you down with a coffee, some headphones, and a pile of Icelandic records. It’s also a label that puts out many top Icelandic artists. A must-visit Reykjavík store.
Smekkleysa_by_bicnickSmekkleysa Plötubúð
Laugavegur 35
Smekkleysa is a independent record label that has put out a lot of classic Icelandic music—the Sugarcubes are still on the board—and their old-school, bright green record shop also stocks a carefully curated selection of new international releases. You’ll always find some rarities and surprises there.

Previous Winners

2016: Reykjavík Record Shop
2015: Reykjavík Record Shop
2014: Lucky Records
2013: Lucky Records

